Zoznam víťazov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov

Los Angeles 26. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov:
FILM
dráma: Pán prsteňov - Návrat kráľa
muzikál/komédia: Lost in Translation
herec v dráme: Sean Penn (Mystic River)
herečka v dráme: Charlize Theronová (Monster)
herec v muzikáli/komédii: Bill Murray (Lost in Translation)
herečka v muzikáli/komédii: Diane Keatonová (Something's Gotta Give)
režisér: Peter Jackson (Pán prsteňov) ´
herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Tim Robbins (Mystic River)
herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Renée Zellwegerová (Cold Mountain)
scenár: Sofia Coppolová (Lost in Translation)
pôvodná pieseň: Into the West (Pán prsteňov)
zahraničný film: Usáma, Afghanistan
TELEVÍZIA
dráma: 24
muzikál/komédia: The Office
miniseriál/televízny film: Angels in America
herec miniseriál/televízny film: Al Pacino (Angels in America)
herečka miniseriál/televízny film: Meryl Streepová (Angels in America)
herec v dráme: Anthony LaPaglia (Without A Trace)
herečka v dráme: Frances Conroyová (Pod povrchom)
herec v komédii: Ricky Gervais (The Office)
herečka v komédii: Sarah Jessica Parkerová (Sex v meste)
herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Jeffrey Wright (Angels in America)
herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Mary-Louise Parkerová (Angels in America)
Cena Cecila B. Demilla: Michael Douglas
