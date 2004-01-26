Prihlásenie
Zoznam víťazov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov

Los Angeles 26. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov: FILM - dráma: Pán prsteňov - Návrat kráľa - muzikál/komédia: ...

26. jan 2004 o 8:34 TASR

Los Angeles 26. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov:

FILM
dráma: Pán prsteňov - Návrat kráľa 
muzikál/komédia: Lost in Translation 
herec v dráme: Sean Penn (Mystic River) 
herečka v dráme: Charlize Theronová (Monster) 
herec v muzikáli/komédii: Bill Murray (Lost in Translation) 
herečka v muzikáli/komédii: Diane Keatonová (Something's Gotta Give)
režisér: Peter Jackson (Pán prsteňov) ´
herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Tim Robbins (Mystic River) 
herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Renée Zellwegerová (Cold Mountain) 
scenár: Sofia Coppolová (Lost in Translation) 
pôvodná pieseň: Into the West (Pán prsteňov) 
zahraničný film: Usáma, Afghanistan

TELEVÍZIA 
dráma: 24 
muzikál/komédia: The Office 
miniseriál/televízny film: Angels in America 
herec miniseriál/televízny film: Al Pacino (Angels in America) 
herečka miniseriál/televízny film: Meryl Streepová (Angels in America) 
herec v dráme: Anthony LaPaglia (Without A Trace) 
herečka v dráme: Frances Conroyová (Pod povrchom) 
herec v komédii: Ricky Gervais (The Office) 
herečka v komédii: Sarah Jessica Parkerová (Sex v meste) 
herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Jeffrey Wright (Angels in America) 
herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Mary-Louise Parkerová (Angels in America)

Cena Cecila B. Demilla: Michael Douglas

 

Peter Jackson Charlize Theron a Jack Nicholson
 		Danny De Vito, Sharon Stone, Michael Douglas
Al Pacino a Maryl Streep
 		Kiefer Sutherland Tim Robbins
Uma Thurman Saddiq Barmak Sarah Jessica Parker



