Zoznam víťazov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov

26. jan 2004 o 8:34 TASR

Los Angeles 26. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 61. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov:



FILM

dráma: Pán prsteňov - Návrat kráľa

muzikál/komédia: Lost in Translation

herec v dráme: Sean Penn (Mystic River)

herečka v dráme: Charlize Theronová (Monster)

herec v muzikáli/komédii: Bill Murray (Lost in Translation)

herečka v muzikáli/komédii: Diane Keatonová (Something's Gotta Give)

režisér: Peter Jackson (Pán prsteňov) ´

herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Tim Robbins (Mystic River)

herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Renée Zellwegerová (Cold Mountain)

scenár: Sofia Coppolová (Lost in Translation)

pôvodná pieseň: Into the West (Pán prsteňov)

zahraničný film: Usáma, Afghanistan



TELEVÍZIA

dráma: 24

muzikál/komédia: The Office

miniseriál/televízny film: Angels in America

herec miniseriál/televízny film: Al Pacino (Angels in America)

herečka miniseriál/televízny film: Meryl Streepová (Angels in America)

herec v dráme: Anthony LaPaglia (Without A Trace)

herečka v dráme: Frances Conroyová (Pod povrchom)

herec v komédii: Ricky Gervais (The Office)

herečka v komédii: Sarah Jessica Parkerová (Sex v meste)

herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Jeffrey Wright (Angels in America)

herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Mary-Louise Parkerová (Angels in America)



Cena Cecila B. Demilla: Michael Douglas