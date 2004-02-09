Zoznamu laureátov Grammy 2004 v najdôležitejších kategóriách

- album roka: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - OutKast
- nahrávka roka: Clocks - Coldplay
- pieseň roka: Dance With My Father - Richard Marx a Luther Vandross
- súčasný R&B album: Dangerously in Love - Beyoncé Knowles
- R&B album: Dance With My Father - Luther Vandross
- rapový album: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - OutKast
- popový spevák: Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake
- popová speváčka: Beautiful - Christina Aguilera
- popový album: Justified - Justin Timberlake
- alternatívny album: Elephant - The White Stripes
- rockové duo/skupina: Disorder in the House - Warren Zevon a Bruce Springsteen
- rocková speváčka: Trouble - Pink
- rocková skladba: Seven Nation Army - Jack White (The White Stripes)
- rockový album: One by One - Foo Fighters
- popové duo/skupina: Underneath It All - No Doubt
- nováčik: Evanescence
- tradičný folkový album: Wildwood Flower - June Carterová Cashová
- súčasný folkový album: The Wind - Warren Zevon