Zoznamu laureátov Grammy 2004 v najdôležitejších kategóriách

Los Angeles 9. februára (TASR) - Držitelia 46. ročníka udeľovania cien Grammy v najdôležitejších kategóriách:

9. feb 2004 o 9:11 TASR

- album roka: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - OutKast

- nahrávka roka: Clocks - Coldplay

- pieseň roka: Dance With My Father - Richard Marx a Luther Vandross

- súčasný R&B album: Dangerously in Love - Beyoncé Knowles

- R&B album: Dance With My Father - Luther Vandross

- rapový album: Speakerboxxx/The Love Below - OutKast

- popový spevák: Cry Me a River - Justin Timberlake

- popová speváčka: Beautiful - Christina Aguilera

- popový album: Justified - Justin Timberlake

- alternatívny album: Elephant - The White Stripes

- rockové duo/skupina: Disorder in the House - Warren Zevon a Bruce Springsteen

- rocková speváčka: Trouble - Pink

- rocková skladba: Seven Nation Army - Jack White (The White Stripes)

- rockový album: One by One - Foo Fighters

- popové duo/skupina: Underneath It All - No Doubt

- nováčik: Evanescence

- tradičný folkový album: Wildwood Flower - June Carterová Cashová

- súčasný folkový album: The Wind - Warren Zevon