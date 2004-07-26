Nelly Furtado naspievala hymnu futbalistom

Forca It is the passion flowing right on through your veins

And it's the feeling that you're oh so glad you came

It is the moment you remember you're alive

It is the air you breathe, the element of fire



It is that flower that you took the time to smell

It is the power that you know you got as well

It is the fear inside that you can overcome

This is the orchestra, the rhythm and the drum Chorus: Com uma forca, com uma forca

Com uma forca que ninguem pode parar

Com uma forca, com uma forca

Com uma fome que ninguem pode matar



It is the soundtrack of your ever-flowing life

It is the wind beneath your feet that makes you fly

It is the beautiful game that you choose to play

When you step out into the world to start your day



You show your face and take it in and scream and pray

You're gonna win it for yourself and us today

It is the gold, the green, the yellow and the grey

The red and sweat and tears, the love you go. Hey! (Chorus)



Closer to the sky, closer way up high, mais perto do céu,

mais perto do céu!

Forca Je to vášeň, ktorá ti prúdi priamo v žilách

A je to pocit, keď si taký šťastný, že si prišiel

Je to okamih, keď si pripomenieš, že si nažive

Je to vzduch, ktorý dýchaš, živel ohňa



Je to kvet, ktorý dlho ovoniavaš

Je to sila, o ktorej vieš, že ju máš a práve tak

je to vnútorný strach, ktorý dokážeš prekonať

Toto je orchester, rytmus a bicie Refrén:



Com uma forca, com uma forca

Com uma forca que ninguem pode parar

Com uma forca, com uma forca

Com uma fome que ninguem pode matar Je to zvuk tvojho večne prúdiaceho života

Je to vietor pri tvojich nohách, vďaka ktorému lietaš

Je to prekrásna hra, ktorú si sa rozhodol hrať

Keď si vkročil na svet, aby si začal svoj deň



Ukážeš svoju tvár vezmeš to dovnútra a kričíš a modlíš sa

Dnes to vyhráš pre seba a pre nás

Je to zlaté, zelené, žlté a sivé

červenosť a pot a slzy, láska, pre ktorú ideš. Hej! (Refrén)



Bližšie k oblohe, bližšie cestou nahor,

mais perto do céu, mais perto do céu!