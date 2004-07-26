Prihlásenie
Nelly Furtado naspievala hymnu futbalistom

Hlasu kanadskej speváčky Nelly Furtado robia, na rozdiel od popových kolegýň, spoločnosť bendžo, mandolína, vibrafón, harmonika či havajské gitary. Z aktuálneho albumu Folklore sa slovenskými rádiami už stihli prehnať hitovky Powerless (Say What You ...

26. júl 2004 o 9:30

Hlasu kanadskej speváčky Nelly Furtado robia, na rozdiel od popových kolegýň, spoločnosť bendžo, mandolína, vibrafón, harmonika či havajské gitary. Z aktuálneho albumu Folklore sa slovenskými rádiami už stihli prehnať hitovky Powerless (Say What You Want) a Try, v posledných týždňoch náš éter valcuje skladba Forca. Tá sa stala hymnou nedávnych majstrovstiev Európy vo futbale a domáci tím priviedla až do finále. Nelly Furtado ju mohla naspievať aj preto, že má portugalské korene. Hoci víťazmi futbalového turnaja sa nakoniec stali Gréci, pesnička Forca to dotiahla v hitparádach na prvé miesto. (kul)

 

 

 

 

Forca

It is the passion flowing right on through your veins
And it's the feeling that you're oh so glad you came
It is the moment you remember you're alive
It is the air you breathe, the element of fire

It is that flower that you took the time to smell
It is the power that you know you got as well
It is the fear inside that you can overcome
This is the orchestra, the rhythm and the drum

Chorus:

Com uma forca, com uma forca
Com uma forca que ninguem pode parar
Com uma forca, com uma forca
Com uma fome que ninguem pode matar

It is the soundtrack of your ever-flowing life
It is the wind beneath your feet that makes you fly
It is the beautiful game that you choose to play
When you step out into the world to start your day

You show your face and take it in and scream and pray
You're gonna win it for yourself and us today
It is the gold, the green, the yellow and the grey
The red and sweat and tears, the love you go. Hey!

(Chorus)

Closer to the sky, closer way up high, mais perto do céu,
mais perto do céu!

Forca

Je to vášeň, ktorá ti prúdi priamo v žilách
A je to pocit, keď si taký šťastný, že si prišiel
Je to okamih, keď si pripomenieš, že si nažive
Je to vzduch, ktorý dýchaš, živel ohňa

Je to kvet, ktorý dlho ovoniavaš
Je to sila, o ktorej vieš, že ju máš a práve tak
je to vnútorný strach, ktorý dokážeš prekonať
Toto je orchester, rytmus a bicie

Refrén:

Com uma forca, com uma forca
Com uma forca que ninguem pode parar
Com uma forca, com uma forca
Com uma fome que ninguem pode matar

Je to zvuk tvojho večne prúdiaceho života
Je to vietor pri tvojich nohách, vďaka ktorému lietaš
Je to prekrásna hra, ktorú si sa rozhodol hrať
Keď si vkročil na svet, aby si začal svoj deň

Ukážeš svoju tvár vezmeš to dovnútra a kričíš a modlíš sa
Dnes to vyhráš pre seba a pre nás
Je to zlaté, zelené, žlté a sivé
červenosť a pot a slzy, láska, pre ktorú ideš. Hej!

(Refrén)

Bližšie k oblohe, bližšie cestou nahor,
mais perto do céu, mais perto do céu!


