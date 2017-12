Alanis Morissettová sa vydala za herca Reynoldsa

Everything

I can be an asshole of the grandest kind

I can withhold like its going out of style

I can be the moodiest baby and youve never met anyone

who is as negative as I am sometimes

I am the wisest woman you've ever met.

I am the kindest soul with whom you've connected.

I have the bravest heart that you've ever seen

And you've never met anyone

Who's as positive as I am sometimes.

Chorus:

You see everything, you see every part

You see all my light and you love my dark

You dig everything of which I'm ashamed

There's not anything to which you cant relate

And youre still here

I blame everyone else, not my own partaking

My passive-aggressiveness can be devastating

I'm terrified and mistrusting

And youve never met anyone as,

As closed down as I am sometimes.

(Chorus)

What I resist, persists, and speaks louder than I know

What I resist, you love, no matter how low or high I go

I'm the funniest woman you've ever known.

I am the dullest woman you've ever known.

I'm the most gorgeous woman you've ever known

And you've never met anyone as, as everything as I am sometimes.