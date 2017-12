Rodina Corrsovcov po dlhej pauze prináša letné slnko

Summer Sunshine

I feel it's changing, I stay the same

I'm... a solo cello outside a chor-us

I've got a secret,

It's time for me to tell that you've been keeping me warm

Just sweet beginnings and bitter en-dings

In coffee city, we borrowed hea-ven

Don't give it back, I ve never felt so wanted

Are you taking me home?

You tell me you have to go...

Chorus:

In the heat of summer sunshine

I miss you like nobody else

In the heat of summer sunshine

I kiss you, and nobody needs to know

Now that you've left me, there's no retur-ning

I keep comparing, you're always win-ning

I try to be strong but you'll never be more wanted

Will you make me at home?

Don't tell me you have to go...

(chorus)

Ya da... ya da... ya da

To sweet beginnings and bitter en-dings

In coffee city, we borrowed hea-ven

Don't give it back

Winter is coming and I need to stay warm

The heat.....

(chorus)