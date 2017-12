Hit na export: Richard Müller - Asi to tak musí byť

I suppose it is meant to be

I suppose it is meant to be

that not every day is the best

I suppose it is meant to be

that hapiness is not for sale

I suppose it is meant to be

that love comes just in rations

I suppose it is meant to be

that sometimes you prefer not to see yourself

I suppose it is meant to be

I suppose it must be so

life cannot be thrown away

just torn into pieces

and put together again

if possible at all

I suppose it is meant to be

let us not be annoyed

I suppose it is meant to be

Hope it will not get worse