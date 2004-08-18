Black Eyed Peas sa vyhlasujú za angažovaných umelcov

Let's Get It Started And the base keep's runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and... In this context, there's no disrespect So when I bust my rhyme, you break ya' necks We got five minutes for us to disconnect, From all intellect and let the rhythm affect Obstacles are inefficient, follow your intuition Free your inner soul and break away from tradition Coz when we beat out, girl it's pullin' without You wouldn't believe how we wow shit out Burn it till it?^?^?s it burned out Turn it till it's turned out Act up from north, west, east, south [CHORUS] Everybody, (yeah) Everybody, (yeah) Let's get into it, (yeah) Get stupid, (Come on) Get it started, (Come on) Get it started,

(Yeah) Get it started! Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) [x4] Yeah! Lose control, of body and soul Don't move too fast, people just take it slow Don't get ahead, just jump into it Y'all here a'body, tha Peas 'L' do it Get Started, Get Stupid Don't worry `bout it, people will walk you through it Step by step, like a into new kid Inch by inch, with the new solution Transman hits, with no delusion The feelin's irresistable and that's how we movin' [CHORUS] Runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin...... Come on y'all let's get (Cookoo...Ah hah!) Let's get (Cookoo...In here!) Right now yeah' (Cookoo...Ah hah!) Let's get (Cookoo...In here!) Right now yeah' (Cookoo...Ah hah!) Let's get (Cookoo...In here!) Oww, Oww, Oww... Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya!! Let's get ill, that's the deal At the gate a we'll bring the bud top drill (Just) Lose your mind, this is the time Y'all test this drill, adjust and bang ya' spine (Just) Bop your head like epilepsy, up inside ya' club or in your bentley Get messy, loud and sick Y'all mount past slow mo on another head trip (So) Come then now do not correct it, Let's get ignant, let's get hectic (yeah) Everybody, (yeah) Everybody (yeah) Let's get into it (yeah) Get stupid (Come on) Get it started (Come on!) Get it started (Yeah!!) Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) [x2] (S-T-A-R-T-E-D!) Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) WoWoooWoWoooWowoooaarRRHH!! (yeah..Cookoo...Ah hah!) (Cookoo...In here!) (Cookoo...Ah hah!) (Cookoo...In here!) (S-T-A-R-T-E-D!) (Cookoo...Ah hah!) (Cookoo...In here!) Oww, Oww, Oww... Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya!! runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' andrunnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and

Naštartujme to A základ stále fičí a fičí a

fičí a fičí a fičí a

fičíííííííííííííííííííííííííí

a........... V tomto kontexte nie je žiadna neúcta, takže keď prasknem svoj rým, zlomíš si krk, máme päť minút, aby sme sa odpojili od všetkého intelektu a nech rytmus pôsobí. Prekážky sú neúčinné, riaď sa intuíciou, ú. Osloboď svoju vnútornú dušu a odtrhni sa od

tradície. Lebo keď to rozbalíme, kočka, je to ťahanie bez, neverila by si, ako to rozpeckujeme. Rozpálime, až to bude spálené. Vyobraciame, až to bude prevrátené zo severu, západu, východu, juhu. Refrén: Všetci, (hej), všetci (hej). Dajme sa do toho (hej), zhlúpnime (pome na to), Pusťme sa do toho (pome na to), pusťme sa do toho (hej), pusťme sa do toho! Tak sa do toho pusťme! (Haa!) Tak sa do toho pusťme! (Tuná!) 4x hej! Prestaň si ovládať telo a dušu. Nehýb sa prirýchlo, ľudia na to idú pomaly. Nepredbiehaj, len do toho skoč. Vy všetci počujete všetkých, Peas "L" to robia, Poďme do toho, poďme hlúpo



Netráp sa, ľudia ťa cez to

dostanú, krok za krokom, ako do nového decka, kúsok za kúskom, s novým riešením. Tranzmanove hity, bez preludov. Ten pocit je neodolateľný, a tak sa

hýbeme.

Refrén Fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí.... Pome, vy všetci, pusťme sa (Kukúúú Á há!) Pusťme sa (kukú... sem s tým!) Teraz hneď (Kukú Á há!) Pusťme sa (Kukú... sem s tým!) Teraz hneď (Kukú... Á há!) Pusťme sa (Kukú sem s tým!) Ou, ou, ou... Já já já já já já já já já já já já já já já ! Ochorejme, tak znie dohoda, pri bráne prinesiem chlapíkovi super dril, tžblázni sa, toto je prvý čas, vy všetci otestujete ten dril, ohnete a narazíte si chrbát, (len) myknite hlavou ako pri epilepsii, v klube alebo vo svojom bentley, odviažte sa, buďte hlasní a omámení. Všetci prejdete popri pomalej chvíli k ďalšiemu tripu (tak). Pome teda, neopravujme to, buďme ignantní, buďme hektickí. (hej) Všetci (he). Všetci (hej). Pusťme sa do toho (hej). Zhlúpnime (Pome na to), Pusťme sa do toho (Pome!). Pusťme sa do toho (Hej!!) Pusťme sa do toho (Haá!). Pusťme sa do toho! (Tuná!) x2 (P-U-S-Ť-M-E!) Pusťme sa do toho! (Haá!) /pusťme sa do toho! (Sem s tým!) Wúwúúúúwúwúúúwúúúúááááááárrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!! (hej... kukú... Á há!) (Kukú... sem s tým!) (Kukú... Á há!) (Kukú... sem s tým!) (P-U-S-Ť-M-E!) (Kúkú... Á há!) (Kukú... sme s tým!) Ouuuuuu, ouuu, ou.............. Já já já já já já já já já já já já já já !!

fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí

a fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí a.....