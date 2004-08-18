Prihlásenie
Black Eyed Peas sa vyhlasujú za angažovaných umelcov

Americká hip-hopová skupina Black Eyed Peas sa v máji rozhodla zmeniť text svojho singla "Hey Mama". Jeho prerobená verzia tak citlivejšie reagovala na politickú situáciu a vojnu v Iraku, pretože zo známej pesničky sa rozhodli vypustiť zmienku o zhadzova

18. aug 2004 o 10:00

Americká hip-hopová skupina Black Eyed Peas sa v máji rozhodla zmeniť text svojho singla "Hey Mama". Jeho prerobená verzia tak citlivejšie reagovala na politickú situáciu a vojnu v Iraku, pretože zo známej pesničky sa rozhodli vypustiť zmienku o zhadzovaní bômb na Blízkom východe. Traja raperi a vokalistka Tracy "Fergie" Ferguson (na snímke TASR/AP) sa vyhlasujú za angažovaných umelcov. Ich najväčší hit Where Is The Love?, ktorý s nimi nahral známy americký spevák a idol dievčenských sŕdc Justin Timberlake, sa dotýkal protivojnovej nálady Ameriky. Pieseň Let's Get It Started pochádza z ich posledného albumu Elephunk. (kul)

 

Let's Get It Started

And the base keep's runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and...

In this context, there's no disrespect

So when I bust my rhyme, you break ya' necks

We got five minutes for us to disconnect,

 From all intellect and let the rhythm affect

Obstacles are inefficient, follow your intuition

Free your inner soul and break away from tradition

Coz when we beat out, girl it's pullin' without

You wouldn't believe how we wow shit out

Burn it till it?^?^?s it burned out

Turn it till it's turned out

Act up from north, west, east, south

[CHORUS]

Everybody, (yeah) Everybody, (yeah)

Let's get into it, (yeah) Get stupid, (Come on)

Get it started, (Come on) Get it started,
(Yeah)

Get it started!

Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) [x4]

Yeah!

Lose control, of body and soul

Don't move too fast, people just take it slow

Don't get ahead, just jump into it

Y'all here a'body, tha Peas 'L' do it

Get Started, Get Stupid

Don't worry `bout it, people will walk you through it

Step by step, like a into new kid

Inch by inch, with the new solution

Transman hits, with no delusion

The feelin's irresistable and that's how we movin'

[CHORUS]

Runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin......

Come on y'all let's get (Cookoo...Ah hah!)

Let's get (Cookoo...In here!)

Right now yeah' (Cookoo...Ah hah!)

Let's get (Cookoo...In here!)

Right now yeah' (Cookoo...Ah hah!)

Let's get (Cookoo...In here!)

Oww, Oww, Oww...

Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya!!

Let's get ill, that's the deal

At the gate a we'll bring the bud top drill (Just)

Lose your mind, this is the time

Y'all test this drill, adjust and bang ya' spine (Just)

Bop your head like epilepsy, up inside ya' club or in your bentley

Get messy, loud and sick

Y'all mount past slow mo on another head trip (So)

Come then now do not correct it,

Let's get ignant, let's get hectic

(yeah) Everybody, (yeah) Everybody (yeah) Let's get into it (yeah)

Get stupid (Come on) Get it started (Come on!) Get it started (Yeah!!)

Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) [x2]

(S-T-A-R-T-E-D!)

Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!)

WoWoooWoWoooWowoooaarRRHH!!

(yeah..Cookoo...Ah hah!)

(Cookoo...In here!)

(Cookoo...Ah hah!)

(Cookoo...In here!)

(S-T-A-R-T-E-D!)

(Cookoo...Ah hah!)

(Cookoo...In here!)

Oww, Oww, Oww...

Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya!!

runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' andrunnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and

Naštartujme to

A základ stále fičí a fičí a
fičí a fičí a fičí a
fičíííííííííííííííííííííííííí
a...........

V tomto kontexte nie je žiadna neúcta,

takže keď prasknem svoj rým, zlomíš si krk,

máme päť minút, aby sme sa odpojili

od všetkého intelektu a nech rytmus pôsobí.

Prekážky sú neúčinné, riaď sa intuíciou, ú.

Osloboď svoju vnútornú dušu a odtrhni sa od
tradície.

Lebo keď to rozbalíme, kočka, je to ťahanie bez,

neverila by si, ako to rozpeckujeme.

Rozpálime, až to bude spálené.

Vyobraciame, až to bude prevrátené

zo severu, západu, východu, juhu.

Refrén:

Všetci, (hej), všetci (hej).

Dajme sa do toho (hej), zhlúpnime (pome na to),

Pusťme sa do toho (pome na to), pusťme sa do toho (hej),

pusťme sa do toho!

Tak sa do toho pusťme! (Haa!) Tak sa do toho pusťme! (Tuná!)

4x hej!

Prestaň si ovládať telo a dušu.

Nehýb sa prirýchlo, ľudia na to idú pomaly.

Nepredbiehaj, len do toho skoč.

Vy všetci počujete všetkých, Peas "L" to robia,

Poďme do toho, poďme hlúpo

Netráp sa, ľudia ťa cez to
dostanú,

krok za krokom, ako do nového decka,

kúsok za kúskom, s novým riešením.

Tranzmanove hity, bez preludov.

Ten pocit je neodolateľný, a tak sa
hýbeme.


Refrén

Fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí....

Pome, vy všetci, pusťme sa (Kukúúú Á há!)

Pusťme sa (kukú... sem s tým!)

Teraz hneď (Kukú Á há!)

Pusťme sa (Kukú... sem s tým!)

Teraz hneď (Kukú... Á há!)

Pusťme sa (Kukú sem s tým!)

Ou, ou, ou...

Já já já já já já já já já já já já já já já !

Ochorejme, tak znie dohoda,

pri bráne prinesiem chlapíkovi super dril,

tžblázni sa, toto je prvý čas,

vy všetci otestujete ten dril, ohnete a narazíte si chrbát, (len)

myknite hlavou ako pri epilepsii, v klube alebo vo svojom bentley,

odviažte sa, buďte hlasní a omámení.

Všetci prejdete popri pomalej chvíli k ďalšiemu tripu (tak).

Pome teda, neopravujme to,

buďme ignantní, buďme hektickí.

(hej) Všetci (he). Všetci (hej). Pusťme sa do toho (hej).

Zhlúpnime (Pome na to), Pusťme sa do toho (Pome!). Pusťme sa do toho (Hej!!)

Pusťme sa do toho (Haá!). Pusťme sa do toho! (Tuná!) x2

(P-U-S-Ť-M-E!)

Pusťme sa do toho! (Haá!) /pusťme sa do toho! (Sem s tým!)

Wúwúúúúwúwúúúwúúúúááááááárrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!

(hej... kukú... Á há!)

(Kukú... sem s tým!)

(Kukú... Á há!)

(Kukú... sem s tým!)

(P-U-S-Ť-M-E!)

(Kúkú... Á há!)

(Kukú... sme s tým!)

Ouuuuuu, ouuu, ou..............

Já já já já já já já já já já já já já já !!


fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí
a fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí a.....


    Už ste čítali?

    Sme Plus

    Ľuboš Kosík: Chcem sa brániť a chcem povedať pravdu

    Domov

    Týraná žena Janka Vrbová po roku: Už sa nemusím báť

    Sme Plus

    Tovar z Tuzexu voňal omamne. Nielen na Vianoce

    Domov

    Žiadny stres ani ľudia. Ako sa nakupuje v slovenskom outlete

    Domov

    Hovorili sme so Srbmi na Slovensku: Ste rasisti, ale platíte dobre

    Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop