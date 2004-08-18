Black Eyed Peas sa vyhlasujú za angažovaných umelcov

|
Americká hip-hopová skupina Black Eyed Peas sa v máji rozhodla zmeniť text svojho singla "Hey Mama". Jeho prerobená verzia tak citlivejšie reagovala na politickú situáciu a vojnu v Iraku, pretože zo známej pesničky sa rozhodli vypustiť zmienku o zhadzovaní bômb na Blízkom východe. Traja raperi a vokalistka Tracy "Fergie" Ferguson (na snímke TASR/AP) sa vyhlasujú za angažovaných umelcov. Ich najväčší hit Where Is The Love?, ktorý s nimi nahral známy americký spevák a idol dievčenských sŕdc Justin Timberlake, sa dotýkal protivojnovej nálady Ameriky. Pieseň Let's Get It Started pochádza z ich posledného albumu Elephunk. (kul)
|
Let's Get It Started
And the base keep's runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and...
In this context, there's no disrespect
So when I bust my rhyme, you break ya' necks
We got five minutes for us to disconnect,
From all intellect and let the rhythm affect
Obstacles are inefficient, follow your intuition
Free your inner soul and break away from tradition
Coz when we beat out, girl it's pullin' without
You wouldn't believe how we wow shit out
Burn it till it?^?^?s it burned out
Turn it till it's turned out
Act up from north, west, east, south
[CHORUS]
Everybody, (yeah) Everybody, (yeah)
Let's get into it, (yeah) Get stupid, (Come on)
Get it started, (Come on) Get it started,
Get it started!
Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) [x4]
Yeah!
Lose control, of body and soul
Don't move too fast, people just take it slow
Don't get ahead, just jump into it
Y'all here a'body, tha Peas 'L' do it
Get Started, Get Stupid
Don't worry `bout it, people will walk you through it
Step by step, like a into new kid
Inch by inch, with the new solution
Transman hits, with no delusion
The feelin's irresistable and that's how we movin'
[CHORUS]
Runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin......
Come on y'all let's get (Cookoo...Ah hah!)
Let's get (Cookoo...In here!)
Right now yeah' (Cookoo...Ah hah!)
Let's get (Cookoo...In here!)
Right now yeah' (Cookoo...Ah hah!)
Let's get (Cookoo...In here!)
Oww, Oww, Oww...
Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya!!
Let's get ill, that's the deal
At the gate a we'll bring the bud top drill (Just)
Lose your mind, this is the time
Y'all test this drill, adjust and bang ya' spine (Just)
Bop your head like epilepsy, up inside ya' club or in your bentley
Get messy, loud and sick
Y'all mount past slow mo on another head trip (So)
Come then now do not correct it,
Let's get ignant, let's get hectic
(yeah) Everybody, (yeah) Everybody (yeah) Let's get into it (yeah)
Get stupid (Come on) Get it started (Come on!) Get it started (Yeah!!)
Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!) [x2]
(S-T-A-R-T-E-D!)
Let's Get it started! (Haa!) Let's Get it started! (In here!)
WoWoooWoWoooWowoooaarRRHH!!
(yeah..Cookoo...Ah hah!)
(Cookoo...In here!)
(Cookoo...Ah hah!)
(Cookoo...In here!)
(S-T-A-R-T-E-D!)
(Cookoo...Ah hah!)
(Cookoo...In here!)
Oww, Oww, Oww...
Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya' Ya!!
runnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' andrunnin' runnin' and runnin' runnin' and
|
Naštartujme to
A základ stále fičí a fičí a
V tomto kontexte nie je žiadna neúcta,
takže keď prasknem svoj rým, zlomíš si krk,
máme päť minút, aby sme sa odpojili
od všetkého intelektu a nech rytmus pôsobí.
Prekážky sú neúčinné, riaď sa intuíciou, ú.
Osloboď svoju vnútornú dušu a odtrhni sa od
Lebo keď to rozbalíme, kočka, je to ťahanie bez,
neverila by si, ako to rozpeckujeme.
Rozpálime, až to bude spálené.
Vyobraciame, až to bude prevrátené
zo severu, západu, východu, juhu.
Refrén:
Všetci, (hej), všetci (hej).
Dajme sa do toho (hej), zhlúpnime (pome na to),
Pusťme sa do toho (pome na to), pusťme sa do toho (hej),
pusťme sa do toho!
Tak sa do toho pusťme! (Haa!) Tak sa do toho pusťme! (Tuná!)
4x hej!
Prestaň si ovládať telo a dušu.
Nehýb sa prirýchlo, ľudia na to idú pomaly.
Nepredbiehaj, len do toho skoč.
Vy všetci počujete všetkých, Peas "L" to robia,
Poďme do toho, poďme hlúpo
krok za krokom, ako do nového decka,
kúsok za kúskom, s novým riešením.
Tranzmanove hity, bez preludov.
Ten pocit je neodolateľný, a tak sa
Fičí a fičí a fičí a fičí....
Pome, vy všetci, pusťme sa (Kukúúú Á há!)
Pusťme sa (kukú... sem s tým!)
Teraz hneď (Kukú Á há!)
Pusťme sa (Kukú... sem s tým!)
Teraz hneď (Kukú... Á há!)
Pusťme sa (Kukú sem s tým!)
Ou, ou, ou...
Já já já já já já já já já já já já já já já !
Ochorejme, tak znie dohoda,
pri bráne prinesiem chlapíkovi super dril,
tžblázni sa, toto je prvý čas,
vy všetci otestujete ten dril, ohnete a narazíte si chrbát, (len)
myknite hlavou ako pri epilepsii, v klube alebo vo svojom bentley,
odviažte sa, buďte hlasní a omámení.
Všetci prejdete popri pomalej chvíli k ďalšiemu tripu (tak).
Pome teda, neopravujme to,
buďme ignantní, buďme hektickí.
(hej) Všetci (he). Všetci (hej). Pusťme sa do toho (hej).
Zhlúpnime (Pome na to), Pusťme sa do toho (Pome!). Pusťme sa do toho (Hej!!)
Pusťme sa do toho (Haá!). Pusťme sa do toho! (Tuná!) x2
(P-U-S-Ť-M-E!)
Pusťme sa do toho! (Haá!) /pusťme sa do toho! (Sem s tým!)
Wúwúúúúwúwúúúwúúúúááááááárrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!
(hej... kukú... Á há!)
(Kukú... sem s tým!)
(Kukú... Á há!)
(Kukú... sem s tým!)
(P-U-S-Ť-M-E!)
(Kúkú... Á há!)
(Kukú... sme s tým!)
Ouuuuuu, ouuu, ou..............
Já já já já já já já já já já já já já já !!