The Rasmus už slávia medzinárodné úspechy

Guilty

I feel guilty

my words are empty

no signs to give you

I don't have the time for you

You say I'm heartless

and you say I don't care

I used to be there for you

and you've said I seem so dead

that I have changed

but so have you

Chorus:

Guilty, guilty

I feel so

empty, empty

you know how to make me feel

I put a shield upon you

I didn't mean to hurt you

I would have only poisoned your mind

never meant to make you cry

You've been so toughtless

I can see right through you

You used to be there for me

so don't you leave say goodbye

cause you have changed but so have I

I never though that the time and the distance

between us made you so much colder

I'll carry the world on my shoulders