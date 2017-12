Kate Ryan spieva o sľube a sľubuje baladu

Promise You Made

If I laid down my love

To come to your defense

Would you worry for me

With a pain in your chest?

Could I rely

on your faith to be strong

To pick me back up and to push me along?

Tell me

Chorus:

You'll be there in my hour of need

You won't turn me away

Help me out of the life I lead

Remember the promise you made

Remember the promise you made

If I gave you my soul

For a piece of your mind

Would you carry me with you

To the far edge of time?

Could you understand if you found me untrue

Would we become one

or divided in two

Please tell me

(chorus)