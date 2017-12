Kelis sa vracia s feministicky ladeným hitom

Trick Me

Wooo

This is It Yeah

Wooo

Said I've paid my dues for all that i've done

And I showed you that I love you more than once

Theres nothing left there to deside

Said you might trick me once

I won't let you trick me twice

Freedom to us has alwayz been a trick

Freedom to u has alwayz been who ever landed on your dick

Seen it in your one to many times

Said you might trick me once

I won't let you trick me twice no

Those days are old and overdone

And it's only cause i'm not with you that makes me number one

Though I may love you

It hurts me deep inside Oh

Now you no longer have to hide

I used to be down with the late night hit

Started gettin' heavy when I really wasn't ready

Used my class to get in my mind

So I fell for your lies like all the time

I thought you were the shit to be playin around

Call the police theres a mad girl in town

Could'nt get even here without a sound

It's not how I wanna get down Yeah

You might trick me once

I won't let you trick me twice

No I won't let you trick me twice