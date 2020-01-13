SME
Bude to tesný súboj, Joker bude mať silných súperov. Pozrite si nominácie na Oscara

Prekvapení bolo málo.

13. jan 2020 o 14:53 Monika Moravčíková

Joaquin Phoenix vo filme Joker. Má za to Zlatá glóbus.Joaquin Phoenix vo filme Joker. Má za to Zlatá glóbus.(Zdroj: Foto - iMDB.com)

LOS ANGELES, BRATISLAVA. Poznáme nominácie 92. ročníka Cien Akadémie, ktoré každoročne udeľuje americká Akadémia filmových umení a vied.

Slávnostný galavečer, počas ktorého spoznáme víťazov vo všetkých 24 kategóriách, sa uskutoční 9. februára v hollywoodskom Dolby Theatre.

Ktoré filmy majú najviac nominácií?

  • Ford v Ferrari (u nás Le Mans ´66) - 4
  • The Irishman -10
  • Jojo Rabbit - 5
  • Joker - 11
  • Little Women (Malé ženy) - 6
  • Marriage Story - 6
  • 1917 - 10
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Vtedy v Hollywoode) - 10
  • Parasite (Parazit)- 5

Pozrite si zoznam nominácií vo všetkých kategóriách:

Najlepší film

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Najlepší ženský herecký výkon v hlavnej úlohe

Téma: Odovzdávanie cien v kultúre

Článok je zaradený aj do ďalších tém Oscary

