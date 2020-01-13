Bude to tesný súboj, Joker bude mať silných súperov. Pozrite si nominácie na Oscara

Článok pokračuje pod video reklamou
LOS ANGELES, BRATISLAVA. Poznáme nominácie 92. ročníka Cien Akadémie, ktoré každoročne udeľuje americká Akadémia filmových umení a vied.
Slávnostný galavečer, počas ktorého spoznáme víťazov vo všetkých 24 kategóriách, sa uskutoční 9. februára v hollywoodskom Dolby Theatre.
Ktoré filmy majú najviac nominácií?
- Ford v Ferrari (u nás Le Mans ´66) - 4
- The Irishman -10
- Jojo Rabbit - 5
- Joker - 11
- Little Women (Malé ženy) - 6
- Marriage Story - 6
- 1917 - 10
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Vtedy v Hollywoode) - 10
- Parasite (Parazit)- 5
Pozrite si zoznam nominácií vo všetkých kategóriách:
Najlepší film
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Najlepší ženský herecký výkon v hlavnej úlohe
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Najlepší mužský herecký výkon v hlavnej úlohe
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Najlepší ženský herecký výkon vo vedľajšej úlohe
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story )
- Scarlet Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Najlepší mužský herecký výkon vo vedľajšej úlohe
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once upon a Time in Hollywood)
Najlepšia réžia
- Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Najlepší adaptovaný scenár
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Najlepší pôvodný scenár
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)
Najlepšia hudba
- Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
- Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
- Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
- 1917 (Thomas Newman)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
Najlepšia filmová pieseň
- I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough, hudba a text Diane Warren)
- Into The Unknown (Frozen II, hudba a text K. Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
- Stand Up (Harriet, hudba a text Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman, hudba Elton John, text Bernie Taupin)
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4, hudba a text Randy Newman)
Najlepšia kamera
- The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Joker (Lawrence Sher)
- 1917 (Roger Deakins)
- The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Najlepšie kostýmy
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
Najlepšia výprava
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Najlepšie masky
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Najlepší mix zvuku
- Ad Astra
- Joker
- Ford v Ferrari
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Najlepší strih zvuku
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Najlepšie vizuálne efekty
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Najlepší strih
- The Irishman
- Ford vs Ferari
- Parasite
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
Najlepší animovaný film
- How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Najlepší cudzojazyčný film
- Francúzsko - Les Misérables
- Macedónsko - Honeyland
- Poľsko - Corpus Christi
- Južná Kórea - Parasite
- Španielsko - Pain and Glory
Najlepší celovečerný dokumentárny film
- American Factory (r. Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert)
- The Cave (r. Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær)
- The Edge of Democracy (r. Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan)
- For Sama (r. Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts)
- Honeyland (r. Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev)
Najlepší krátky dokumentárny film
- In the Absence (r. Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam)
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) (r. C. Dysinger and E. Andreicheva)
- Life Overtakes Me (r. John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson)
- St. Louis Superman (r. Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan)
- Walk Run Cha-Cha (r. Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt)
Najlepší krátky hraný film
- Brotherhood (r. Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon)
- Nefta Football Club (r. Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi)
- The Neighbors’ Window (r. Marshall Curry)
- Saria (r. Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre)
- A Sister (r. Delphine Girard)
Najlepší krátky animovaný film
- Daughter (r. Daria Kashcheeva)
- Hair Love (r. Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver)
- Kitbull (r. Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson)
- Memorable (r.Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre)
- A Sister (r. Siqi Song)