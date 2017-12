Rebelantka Gwen šokuje svet

Hollaback Girl

Uh huh, this is my shit

All the girls stomp your feet like this

A few times I've been around that track

So it's not just gonna to happen like that

Because I ain't no hollaback girl

I ain't no hollaback girl

Ooooh ooh, this my shit, this my shit

I heard that you were talking shit

And you didn't think that I would hear it

People hear you talking like that, getting everybody fired up

So I'm ready to attack, gonna lead the pack

Gonna get a touchdown, gonna take you out

That's right, put your pom-poms downs, getting everybody fired up

A few times I've been around that track

So it's not just gonna to happen like that

Because I ain't no hollaback girl

I ain't no hollaback girl

Ooooh ooh, this my shit, this my shit

So that's right dude, meet me at the bleachers

No principals, no student-teachers

All the boys want to be the winner, but there can only be one

So I'm gonna fight, gonna give it my all

Gonna make you fall, gonna sock it to you

That's right I'm the last one standing, another one bites the dust

(Chorus)

Ooooh ooh, this my shit, this my shit

Let me hear you say this shit is bananas

B-A-N-A-N-A-S

(This shit is bananas)

(B-A-N-A-N-A-S)