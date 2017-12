U2 - možno spasia svet

City Of Blinding Lights

The more you see the less you know

The less you find out as you go

I knew much more then than I do now

Neon heart, day glow eyes

A city light by fireflies

They're advertising in the skies

For people like us

And I miss you when youre not around

I'm getting ready to leave the ground

Oh you look so beautiful tonight

In the city of blinding lights

Dont look before you laugh

Look ugly in a photograph

Flash bulbs, purple irises

The camera can't see

I've seen you unafraid

I've seen you in the clothes you made

Can you see the beauty inside of me

What happened to the beauty I had inside of me

And I miss you when youre not around

I'm getting ready to leave the ground

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

In the city of blinding lights

Time, time, time, time

Time wont leave me as I am

But time wont take the boy out of this man

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

Oh, you look so beautiful tonight

Yeah, the city of blinding lights

The more you know the less you feel

Some pray for others steal

Blessings are not just for the ones who kneel

Luckily