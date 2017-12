Garbage sa predviedli už aj u nás

Enough Is Never Enough

Searchin' for fun

Where do you go?

Got your leather boots on

What do you know?

And they're playing garbage on the radio

Enter the dark

You wanna run

Enter the night

Where nobody knows you

Where the boys are and everybody's high

Chorus:

If enough is never enough

And you're down at heart

If the world is getting you down

Then come with us

Back to the bar

Where the place is slamming

All the pretty queens and the sluts are dancin'

And the conscience of politicians sly

All sweat and lust and filthy habits

All the wannabes are going to sell their package

At the carnival of lonely broken hearts

Chorus 2x

If enough is never enough

And you're down at heart

If the world is getting you down

Then come with us

Come with us

Come with us

Come with us

Come with us