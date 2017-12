Spevák Liam Gallagher skromnosťou netrpí

Lyla

Callin' all the stars to fall

And catch the silver sunlight in your hands

Come for me and set me free

Lift me up and take me where I stand

She believes in everything

And everyone and you and yours and mine

I waited for a thousand years

For you to come and blow me out my mind

Hey Lyla! A star's about to fall

So what d'you say Lyla?

The world around us makes me feel so small

Lyla!

If you can't hear me call then I can't say

Lyla!

Heaven help you catch me if I fall

She's the queen of all I've seen

And every song and city far and near

Heaven-hell my mademoiselle

She ring the bell for all the world to hear

Hey Lyla! A star's about to fall

So what d'you say Lyla?

The world around us makes me feel so small

Lyla!

If you can't hear me call then I can't say

Lyla!

Heaven help you catch me if I fall

Hey Lyla! A star's about to fall

So what d'you say Lyla?

The world around us makes me feel so small

Lyla!

If you can't hear me call then I can't say

Lyla!

Heaven help you catch me when I fall

Hey Lyla

Hey Lyla

Hey Lyla