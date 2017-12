Veľký hit mal zadanie jasné

On my head

Lead my heart in my own place,

ride up to the stars across the heaven.

Hello, you say, you will drive me lazy.

Meeting my heart, leaving the yard,

Waiting for the nights birds, never say never

We freak, we burst, blasting from all angles..

Ref:

/:When I am standing on my head,

you are crazy smiling,

now we dont have it, we are mad,

go round this speedy romancing:/

You have the time to take a break,

get up to find your lost control

Someone lost your trust, your soul,

looking for the right size and a good measure.

I am a tough guy from the sky,

my good will drives me crazy..