Finalista SuperStar Samo Tomeček: Nie som iný

Samo Tomeček - Different

I'm not different like these before

sinful guilty, innocent, saint.

I'm not differnet, after second third.

I'm not different, not different.

I don't want to hide,

even not before mysef,

I'm not like this way.

I can not be moved by tsunami,

I'm on the same place,

water sand.

I'm not different like these after us,

weak, strong, I don't cry, I do.

I'm not different, broken branch.

I'm not different, not different.

I don't want to hide,

even not before mysef,

I'm not this way, not this way.

I can not be moved by tsunami,

I'm on the same place,

water sand, not this way.

I'm not different like these before

sinful guilty, innocent, saint.

I'm not differnet, after second third.

I know I'm different, not different.

I don't want to hide,

even not before mysef,

I'm not this way, not this way.

I can not be moved by tsunami,

I'm on the same place,

water sand, not this way.

I don't want to hide,

even not before mysef,

I'm not this way, not this way.

I can not be moved by tsunami,

I'm on the same place,

water sand, water sand.