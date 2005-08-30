Prihlásenie
Zoznam víťazov cien MTV VMA v jednotlivých kategóriách

30. aug 2005 o 7:45 SITA

BRATISLAVA 29. augusta (SITA/AP) - V americkom Miami sa 29.8. v skorých ranných hodinách stredoeurópskeho času odovzdávali ceny hudobnej stanice MTV Video Music Awards.

Agentúra SITA prináša prehľad nominovaných a víťazov v jednotlivých kategóriách.


KategóriaNominácieVíťaz
Video rokuColdplay - Speed of SoundGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Kanye West - Jesus Walks
Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot
Najlepšie video jednotlivca50 Cent - Candy ShopKanye West - Jesus Walks
Beck - E-Pro
John Legend - Ordinary People
Kanye West - Jesus Walks
Usher Caught Up
Najlepšie video jednotlivkyneAmerie - 1 ThingKelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
Mariah Carey - We Belong Tohether
Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura
Najlepšie rockové videoFoo Fighters - Best of YouGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
The Killers - Mr. Brightside
My Chemical Romance - Helena
Weezer - Beverly Hills
Najlepšie R&B videoAlicia Keys - KarmaAlicia Keys - Karma
Ciara a Ludacris - Oh
John Legend - Ordinary People
Mariah Carey - We Belong Tohether
Usher a Alicia Keys - My Boo
Najlepšie tanečné videoCiara - 1, 2 StepMissy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
Destiny's Child - Lose my Breath
Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura
Najlepšie rapové videoEminem - Just Lose ItLudacris - Number One Spot
The Game a 50 Cent - Hate It Or Love It
Ludacris - Number One Spot
T. I. - You Don't Know Me
Ying Yang Twins - Wait (The Whisper Song)
Najlepšie hip-hopové videoCommon - GoMissy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
Kanye West - Jesus Walks
Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
Nas a Olu Dara - Bridging the Gap
Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot
Najlepšie popové videoAshlee Simpson - Peces of MeKelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Jesse McCartney - Beautiful Soul
Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
Lindsay Lohan - Rumors
Najlepší nováčikCiara - 1, 2 StepThe Killers - Mr. Brightside
The Game - Dreams
John Legend - Ordinary People
The Killers - Mr. Brightside
My Chemical Romance - Helena
Divácka voľbaGreen Day - American Idiot Green Day - American Idiot
Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot
Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
My Chemical Romance - Helena
Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura
Najlepšie video skupinyBlack Eyed Peas - Don't Phunk With My HearthGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Destiny's Child, T. I. a Lil' Wayne - Soldier
Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
The Killers - Mr. Brightside
U2 - Vertigo
Najlepšia úpravaColdplay - Speed of SoundGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Foo Fighters - Best of You
Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?
Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
Simple Plan - Untitled
Najlepšia kinematografiaColdplay - Speed of SoundGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Modest Mouse - Ocean Breathes Salty
Simple Plan - Untitled
U2 - Vertigo
White Stripes - Blue Orchid
Najlepšia réžiaGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken DreamsGreen Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
White Stripes - Blue Orchid
U2 - Vertigo
Najlepšia choreografiaAmerie - 1 ThingGwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
My Chemical Romance - Helena
Najlepšia výpravaGreen Day - American IdiotGwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?
Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?
The Killers - Mr. Brightside
System of a Down - B. Y. O. B.
White Stripes - Blue Orchid
Najprelomovejšie videoEminem - MoshGorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
Sarah McLachlan - World On Fire
U2 - Vertigo
Najlepšie špeciálne efektyColdplay - Speed of SoundGorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
Ludacris - Number One Spot
The Mars Volta - The Widow
Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
U2 - Vertigo
Najlepší soundtrack k počítačovej hreDance Dance Revolution ExtremeDance Dance Revolution Extreme
Def Jam Fight for New York
Madden NFL 2005
Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition
Tony Hawk's Underground 2
Cena MTV2Akon a Styles P - Locked UpFall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down
The Bravery - An Honest Mistake
Daddy Yankee - Gasolina
Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down
Mike Jones, Slim Thug a Paul Wall - Still Tippin
My Chemical Romance -Helena

