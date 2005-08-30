Zoznam víťazov cien MTV VMA v jednotlivých kategóriách

BRATISLAVA 29. augusta (SITA/AP) - V americkom Miami sa 29.8. v skorých ranných hodinách stredoeurópskeho času odovzdávali ceny hudobnej stanice MTV Video Music Awards.
Agentúra SITA prináša prehľad nominovaných a víťazov v jednotlivých kategóriách.
|Kategória
|Nominácie
|Víťaz
|Video roku
|Coldplay - Speed of Sound
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
|Kanye West - Jesus Walks
|Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot
|Najlepšie video jednotlivca
|50 Cent - Candy Shop
|Kanye West - Jesus Walks
|Beck - E-Pro
|John Legend - Ordinary People
|Kanye West - Jesus Walks
|Usher Caught Up
|Najlepšie video jednotlivkyne
|Amerie - 1 Thing
|Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
|Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
|Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
|Mariah Carey - We Belong Tohether
|Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura
|Najlepšie rockové video
|Foo Fighters - Best of You
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|The Killers - Mr. Brightside
|My Chemical Romance - Helena
|Weezer - Beverly Hills
|Najlepšie R&B video
|Alicia Keys - Karma
|Alicia Keys - Karma
|Ciara a Ludacris - Oh
|John Legend - Ordinary People
|Mariah Carey - We Belong Tohether
|Usher a Alicia Keys - My Boo
|Najlepšie tanečné video
|Ciara - 1, 2 Step
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|Destiny's Child - Lose my Breath
|Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura
|Najlepšie rapové video
|Eminem - Just Lose It
|Ludacris - Number One Spot
|The Game a 50 Cent - Hate It Or Love It
|Ludacris - Number One Spot
|T. I. - You Don't Know Me
|Ying Yang Twins - Wait (The Whisper Song)
|Najlepšie hip-hopové video
|Common - Go
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|Kanye West - Jesus Walks
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|Nas a Olu Dara - Bridging the Gap
|Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot
|Najlepšie popové video
|Ashlee Simpson - Peces of Me
|Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
|Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
|Jesse McCartney - Beautiful Soul
|Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
|Lindsay Lohan - Rumors
|Najlepší nováčik
|Ciara - 1, 2 Step
|The Killers - Mr. Brightside
|The Game - Dreams
|John Legend - Ordinary People
|The Killers - Mr. Brightside
|My Chemical Romance - Helena
|Divácka voľba
|Green Day - American Idiot
|Green Day - American Idiot
|Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot
|Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone
|My Chemical Romance - Helena
|Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura
|Najlepšie video skupiny
|Black Eyed Peas - Don't Phunk With My Hearth
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Destiny's Child, T. I. a Lil' Wayne - Soldier
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|The Killers - Mr. Brightside
|U2 - Vertigo
|Najlepšia úprava
|Coldplay - Speed of Sound
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Foo Fighters - Best of You
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?
|Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
|Simple Plan - Untitled
|Najlepšia kinematografia
|Coldplay - Speed of Sound
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Modest Mouse - Ocean Breathes Salty
|Simple Plan - Untitled
|U2 - Vertigo
|White Stripes - Blue Orchid
|Najlepšia réžia
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|White Stripes - Blue Orchid
|U2 - Vertigo
|Najlepšia choreografia
|Amerie - 1 Thing
|Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
|Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
|Jennifer Lopez - Get Right
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|My Chemical Romance - Helena
|Najlepšia výprava
|Green Day - American Idiot
|Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?
|Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?
|The Killers - Mr. Brightside
|System of a Down - B. Y. O. B.
|White Stripes - Blue Orchid
|Najprelomovejšie video
|Eminem - Mosh
|Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
|Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|Sarah McLachlan - World On Fire
|U2 - Vertigo
|Najlepšie špeciálne efekty
|Coldplay - Speed of Sound
|Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
|Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.
|Ludacris - Number One Spot
|The Mars Volta - The Widow
|Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control
|U2 - Vertigo
|Najlepší soundtrack k počítačovej hre
|Dance Dance Revolution Extreme
|Dance Dance Revolution Extreme
|Def Jam Fight for New York
|Madden NFL 2005
|Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition
|Tony Hawk's Underground 2
|Cena MTV2
|Akon a Styles P - Locked Up
|Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down
|The Bravery - An Honest Mistake
|Daddy Yankee - Gasolina
|Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down
|Mike Jones, Slim Thug a Paul Wall - Still Tippin
|My Chemical Romance -Helena