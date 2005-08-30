Zoznam víťazov cien MTV VMA v jednotlivých kategóriách

Kategória Nominácie Víťaz

Video roku Coldplay - Speed of Sound Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

Kanye West - Jesus Walks

Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot

Najlepšie video jednotlivca 50 Cent - Candy Shop Kanye West - Jesus Walks

Beck - E-Pro

John Legend - Ordinary People

Kanye West - Jesus Walks

Usher Caught Up

Najlepšie video jednotlivkyne Amerie - 1 Thing Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

Mariah Carey - We Belong Tohether

Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura

Najlepšie rockové video Foo Fighters - Best of You Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

My Chemical Romance - Helena

Weezer - Beverly Hills

Najlepšie R&B video Alicia Keys - Karma Alicia Keys - Karma

Ciara a Ludacris - Oh

John Legend - Ordinary People

Mariah Carey - We Belong Tohether

Usher a Alicia Keys - My Boo

Najlepšie tanečné video Ciara - 1, 2 Step Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

Destiny's Child - Lose my Breath

Jennifer Lopez - Get Right

Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura

Najlepšie rapové video Eminem - Just Lose It Ludacris - Number One Spot

The Game a 50 Cent - Hate It Or Love It

Ludacris - Number One Spot

T. I. - You Don't Know Me

Ying Yang Twins - Wait (The Whisper Song)

Najlepšie hip-hopové video Common - Go Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

Kanye West - Jesus Walks

Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

Nas a Olu Dara - Bridging the Gap

Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot

Najlepšie popové video Ashlee Simpson - Peces of Me Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

Jesse McCartney - Beautiful Soul

Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

Lindsay Lohan - Rumors

Najlepší nováčik Ciara - 1, 2 Step The Killers - Mr. Brightside

The Game - Dreams

John Legend - Ordinary People

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

My Chemical Romance - Helena

Divácka voľba Green Day - American Idiot Green Day - American Idiot

Snoop Dogg a Pharell - Drop It Like it's Hot

Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

My Chemical Romance - Helena

Shakira a Alejandro Sanz - La Tortura

Najlepšie video skupiny Black Eyed Peas - Don't Phunk With My Hearth Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Destiny's Child, T. I. a Lil' Wayne - Soldier

Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

U2 - Vertigo

Najlepšia úprava Coldplay - Speed of Sound Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Foo Fighters - Best of You

Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?

Jennifer Lopez - Get Right

Simple Plan - Untitled

Najlepšia kinematografia Coldplay - Speed of Sound Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Modest Mouse - Ocean Breathes Salty

Simple Plan - Untitled

U2 - Vertigo

White Stripes - Blue Orchid

Najlepšia réžia Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Jennifer Lopez - Get Right

Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

White Stripes - Blue Orchid

U2 - Vertigo

Najlepšia choreografia Amerie - 1 Thing Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl

Jennifer Lopez - Get Right

Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

My Chemical Romance - Helena

Najlepšia výprava Green Day - American Idiot Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?

Gwen Stefani - What You Waiting For?

The Killers - Mr. Brightside

System of a Down - B. Y. O. B.

White Stripes - Blue Orchid

Najprelomovejšie video Eminem - Mosh Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

Sarah McLachlan - World On Fire

U2 - Vertigo

Najlepšie špeciálne efekty Coldplay - Speed of Sound Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

Gorillaz - Feel Good Inc.

Ludacris - Number One Spot

The Mars Volta - The Widow

Missy Elliott, Ciara a Fat Man Scoop - Lose Control

U2 - Vertigo

Najlepší soundtrack k počítačovej hre Dance Dance Revolution Extreme Dance Dance Revolution Extreme

Def Jam Fight for New York

Madden NFL 2005

Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition

Tony Hawk's Underground 2

Cena MTV2 Akon a Styles P - Locked Up Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down

The Bravery - An Honest Mistake

Daddy Yankee - Gasolina

Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down

Mike Jones, Slim Thug a Paul Wall - Still Tippin