Ohlásili nominácie na Country Music Association Awards

BRATISLAVA 31. augusta (SITA/AP) - Americká Akadémia country hudby ohlásia nominácie na tohoročné ceny Country Music Association Awards, ktoré sa tento rok uskutočnia už po 40. krát. Najviac nominácií získalo duo Brooks & Dunn a spevák Brad Paisley, ktorí budú o ceny súťažiť v šiestich kategóriách. Medzi nominovanými sa objavili i Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts či Sara Evans, Faith Hill, Martina McBride a Carrie Underwood. Akadémia v stredu ohlásila, že najnovšími prírastkami do Siene slávy budú gitarista Harold Bradley, Sonny James a George Strait. Udeľovanie cien sa uskutoční 6. novembra v Nashville.
|Kategória
|Nominovaní
|Umelec roka
|Brooks & Dunn
|Kenny Chesney
|Brad Paisley
|Rascal Flatts
|Keith Urban
|Skladba roka, umelec alebo producent
|Believe - Brooks & Dunn
|Better Life - Keith Urban
|Jesus Take the Wheel - Carrie Underwood
|Summertime - Kenny Chesney
|When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)
|Album roka, umelec alebo producent
|Hillbilly Deluxe - Brooks & Dunn
|Me and My Gang - Rascal Flatts
|Precious Memories - Alan Jackson
|The Road and the Radio - Kenny Chesney
|Time Well Wasted - Brad Paisley
|Skladba roka, skladateľ alebo vydavateľstvo
|8th of November - Big Kenny and John Rich
|Believe - Craig Wiseman and Ronnie Dunn
|Jesus Take the Wheel - Hillary Lindsey, Brett James a Gordie Sampson
|Tonight I Wanna Cry - Keith Urban a Monty Powell
|When I Get Where I'm Going - Rivers Rutherford a George Teren
|Speváčka roka
|Sara Evans
|Faith Hill
|Martina McBride
|Carrie Underwood
|Gretchen Wilson
|Spevák roka
|Dierks Bentley
|Kenny Chesney
|Alan Jackson
|Brad Paisley
|Keith Urban
|Vokálna skupina roka
|Alison Krauss & Union Station s Jerrym Douglasom
|Little Big Town
|Lonestar
|Rascal Flatts
|Sugarland
|Vokálne duo roka
|Big & Rich
|Brooks & Dunn
|Montgomery Gentry
|Van Zant
|The Wreckers
|Hudobné vystúpenie roka
|Building Bridges - Brooks & Dunn (hosťujúci speváci Sheryl Crow a Vince Gill)
|Like We Never Loved at All - Faith Hill (s Timom McGrawom)
|Politically Uncorrect - Gretchen Wilson (s Merlem Haggardom)
|When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)
|Who Says You Can't Go Home - Bon Jovi (duet s Jennifer Nettles zo Sugarland)
|Hudobník roka
|Eddie Bayers, bubny
|Jerry Douglas, dobro
|Paul Franklin, kovová guitar
|Dann Huff, gitara
|Brent Mason, gitara/elektrická gitara
|Randy Scruggs, gitara
|Hudobný videoklip roka, umelec alebo režisér
|8th of November - Big & Rich
|Believe - Brooks & Dunn
|Jesus Take the Wheel - Carrie Underwood
|Kerosene - Miranda Lambert
|When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)
|Cena Horizon
|Miranda Lambert
|Little Big Town
|Sugarland
|Josh Turner
|Carrie Underwood