Streda, 27. december, 2017
Ohlásili nominácie na Country Music Association Awards

BRATISLAVA 31. augusta (SITA/AP) - Americká Akadémia country hudby ohlásia nominácie na tohoročné ceny Country Music Association Awards, ktoré sa tento rok uskutočnia už po 40. krát. Najviac nominácií ...

31. aug 2006 o 14:28 SITA

BRATISLAVA 31. augusta (SITA/AP) - Americká Akadémia country hudby ohlásia nominácie na tohoročné ceny Country Music Association Awards, ktoré sa tento rok uskutočnia už po 40. krát. Najviac nominácií získalo duo Brooks & Dunn a spevák Brad Paisley, ktorí budú o ceny súťažiť v šiestich kategóriách. Medzi nominovanými sa objavili i Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts či Sara Evans, Faith Hill, Martina McBride a Carrie Underwood. Akadémia v stredu ohlásila, že najnovšími prírastkami do Siene slávy budú gitarista Harold Bradley, Sonny James a George Strait. Udeľovanie cien sa uskutoční 6. novembra v Nashville.


KategóriaNominovaní
Umelec rokaBrooks & Dunn
Kenny Chesney
Brad Paisley
Rascal Flatts
Keith Urban
Skladba roka, umelec alebo producentBelieve - Brooks & Dunn
Better Life - Keith Urban
Jesus Take the Wheel - Carrie Underwood
Summertime - Kenny Chesney
When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)
Album roka, umelec alebo producentHillbilly Deluxe - Brooks & Dunn
Me and My Gang - Rascal Flatts
Precious Memories - Alan Jackson
The Road and the Radio - Kenny Chesney
Time Well Wasted - Brad Paisley
Skladba roka, skladateľ alebo vydavateľstvo8th of November - Big Kenny and John Rich
Believe - Craig Wiseman and Ronnie Dunn
Jesus Take the Wheel - Hillary Lindsey, Brett James a Gordie Sampson
Tonight I Wanna Cry - Keith Urban a Monty Powell
When I Get Where I'm Going - Rivers Rutherford a George Teren
Speváčka rokaSara Evans
Faith Hill
Martina McBride
Carrie Underwood
Gretchen Wilson
Spevák rokaDierks Bentley
Kenny Chesney
Alan Jackson
Brad Paisley
Keith Urban
Vokálna skupina rokaAlison Krauss & Union Station s Jerrym Douglasom
Little Big Town
Lonestar
Rascal Flatts
Sugarland
Vokálne duo rokaBig & Rich
Brooks & Dunn
Montgomery Gentry
Van Zant
The Wreckers
Hudobné vystúpenie rokaBuilding Bridges - Brooks & Dunn (hosťujúci speváci Sheryl Crow a Vince Gill)
Like We Never Loved at All - Faith Hill (s Timom McGrawom)
Politically Uncorrect - Gretchen Wilson (s Merlem Haggardom)
When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)
Who Says You Can't Go Home - Bon Jovi (duet s Jennifer Nettles zo Sugarland)
Hudobník rokaEddie Bayers, bubny
Jerry Douglas, dobro
Paul Franklin, kovová guitar
Dann Huff, gitara
Brent Mason, gitara/elektrická gitara
Randy Scruggs, gitara
Hudobný videoklip roka, umelec alebo režisér8th of November - Big & Rich
Believe - Brooks & Dunn
Jesus Take the Wheel - Carrie Underwood
Kerosene - Miranda Lambert
When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)
Cena HorizonMiranda Lambert
Little Big Town
Sugarland
Josh Turner
Carrie Underwood

