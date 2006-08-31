Ohlásili nominácie na Country Music Association Awards

Kategória Nominovaní

Umelec roka Brooks & Dunn

Kenny Chesney

Brad Paisley

Rascal Flatts

Keith Urban

Skladba roka, umelec alebo producent Believe - Brooks & Dunn

Better Life - Keith Urban

Jesus Take the Wheel - Carrie Underwood

Summertime - Kenny Chesney

When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)

Album roka, umelec alebo producent Hillbilly Deluxe - Brooks & Dunn

Me and My Gang - Rascal Flatts

Precious Memories - Alan Jackson

The Road and the Radio - Kenny Chesney

Time Well Wasted - Brad Paisley

Skladba roka, skladateľ alebo vydavateľstvo 8th of November - Big Kenny and John Rich

Believe - Craig Wiseman and Ronnie Dunn

Jesus Take the Wheel - Hillary Lindsey, Brett James a Gordie Sampson

Tonight I Wanna Cry - Keith Urban a Monty Powell

When I Get Where I'm Going - Rivers Rutherford a George Teren

Speváčka roka Sara Evans

Faith Hill

Martina McBride

Carrie Underwood

Gretchen Wilson

Spevák roka Dierks Bentley

Kenny Chesney

Alan Jackson

Brad Paisley

Keith Urban

Vokálna skupina roka Alison Krauss & Union Station s Jerrym Douglasom

Little Big Town

Lonestar

Rascal Flatts

Sugarland

Vokálne duo roka Big & Rich

Brooks & Dunn

Montgomery Gentry

Van Zant

The Wreckers

Hudobné vystúpenie roka Building Bridges - Brooks & Dunn (hosťujúci speváci Sheryl Crow a Vince Gill)

Like We Never Loved at All - Faith Hill (s Timom McGrawom)

Politically Uncorrect - Gretchen Wilson (s Merlem Haggardom)

When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)

Who Says You Can't Go Home - Bon Jovi (duet s Jennifer Nettles zo Sugarland)

Hudobník roka Eddie Bayers, bubny

Jerry Douglas, dobro

Paul Franklin, kovová guitar

Dann Huff, gitara

Brent Mason, gitara/elektrická gitara

Randy Scruggs, gitara

Hudobný videoklip roka, umelec alebo režisér 8th of November - Big & Rich

Believe - Brooks & Dunn

Jesus Take the Wheel - Carrie Underwood

Kerosene - Miranda Lambert

When I Get Where I'm Going - Brad Paisley (s Dolly Parton)

Cena Horizon Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Josh Turner