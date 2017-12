FOTO: Filmové ceny Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES.

Film

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

"Slumdog Millionaire"



BEST ACTOR

Sean Penn - "Milk"



BEST ACTRESS

Meryl Streep - "Doubt"



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Heath Ledger - "The Dark Knight"



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate Winslet - "The Reader"



Televízia

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST DRAMA SERIES

"Mad Men" AMC



BEST ACTOR DRAMA SERIES

Hugh Laurie - "House" Fox



BEST ACTRESS DRAMA SERIES

Sally Field - "Brothers & Sisters" ABC



BEST ENSEMBLE CAST COMEDY SERIES

"30 Rock" NBC



BEST ACTOR COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin - "30 Rock" NBC



BEST ACTRESS COMEDY SERIES

Tina Fey - "30 Rock" NBC



BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Paul Giamatti - "John Adams" HBO



BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Laura Linney - "John Adams" HBO



LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

James Earl Jones

