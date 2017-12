Pesnička Nirvany hovorí o znásilnení z pohľadu páchateľa

Nirvana: Polly

hudba a text: Kurt Cobain

Polly wants a cracker

I think I should get off her first

I think she wants some water

To put out the blow torch

Isn't me, have a seed

Let me clip your dirty wings

Let me take a ride, cut yourself

Want some help, please myself

Got some rope, you have been told

Promise you, I have been true

Let me take a ride, cut yourself

Want some help, please myself

Polly wants a cracker

Maybe she would like some foo

She asked me to untie her

A chase would be nice for a few

(...)