Imagine Johna Lennona si každý vykladal inak

Imagine



hudba a text: John Lennon





Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people living for today

Imagine there's no countries

It isn't hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion too



Imagine all the people living life in peace



You, you may say

I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only on

I hope some day you'll join us

And the world will be as one



Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man



Imagine all the people sharing all the world