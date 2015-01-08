Vypočujte si nový singel od Belle and Sebastian

BRATISLAVA. Škótska kapela Belle and Sebastian zverejnila skladbu The Cat With The Cream. Pieseň je zároveň najnovším singlom, ktorý sa bude nachádzať na očakávanom albume Girls in Peacetime Want To Dance.
Šestica z Glasgowa plánuje nahrávku vydať 19. januára.
Produkciu štúdiovky má na starosti Ben H. Allen III, mix Tony Doogan a mastering zas Frank Arkwright.
Album bude obsahovať dvanásť skladieb, pričom vyjde aj v digitálnej forme, ale tiež na dvoch vinyloch alebo v rámci špeciálneho box setu na štyroch LP s rôznymi bonusmi.
Prvý album kapely Belle and Sebastian vyšiel v júni 1996. Po ňom nasledovalo ďalších sedem štúdiových radových počinov. V britskom albumovom rebríčku sa najviac darilo nahrávkam The Life Pursuit (2006) a Belle and Sebastian Write About Love (2010).
V súčasnosti v kapele pôsobia Stuart Murdoch (spev, gitara, klávesy), Stevie Jackson (gitara a vokály), Chris Geddes (klávesy), Richard Colburn (bicie), Sarah Martin (klávesy, gitara, spev), Bobby Kildea (gitara, basgitara).
V roku 1999 získali BRIT Award pre Nováčika roka a vlani im počas NME Awards udelili Teenage Cancer Trust Outstanding Contribution To Music Award.
The Cat with the Cream
Sitting at the old kitchen table
Peace and health and dreams
Stretching out in the darkness
Mother’s up the stairs with her ageing new boyfriend
Cathy’s staying in to make sure nothing happens
All aboard the freak parade
I cover up my head and pray
I’m praying for the light
Down amongst the old city chambers
Men in frocks debate all the policy changes
Everybody bet on the boom and got busted
Everybody bet and in the government trusted
Grubby little red MP
Yellow flapping hopelessly
Tory like the cat with the cream
Tory like the cat with the cream
I studied you in history
I studied in the library
In days of old when knights were bold
They’d settle it with sword and shield
In days of old when knights were bold
It’s settled by the king
Praying for a friend is contagious
Specially when it comes at the old kitchen table
Listening for the swoosh of his quickening paces
Watching for the smile on the bravest of faces
How I wish you’d read to me
Verses rich in swallows and trees
Get me though the night
Waiting at the old kitchen table
Listening for my code listening for my instructions
Surely now I’m here, I am destined for greatness
I want to be the Queen pulling kids out of rivers
All aboard the freak parade
I cover up my head and pray
Praying for the cat with the cream
Praying for the cat with the cream
I studied you in history
I studied in the library
In days of old when knights were bold
They’d settle it with sword and shield
In days of old when knights were bold
It’s settled by the king
It’s settled by the king
It’s settled by the king
It’s settled by the king
