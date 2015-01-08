Vypočujte si nový singel od Belle and Sebastian

The Cat with the Cream

Sitting at the old kitchen table

Peace and health and dreams

Stretching out in the darkness

Mother’s up the stairs with her ageing new boyfriend

Cathy’s staying in to make sure nothing happens

All aboard the freak parade

I cover up my head and pray

I’m praying for the light

Down amongst the old city chambers

Men in frocks debate all the policy changes

Everybody bet on the boom and got busted

Everybody bet and in the government trusted

Grubby little red MP

Yellow flapping hopelessly

Tory like the cat with the cream

Tory like the cat with the cream

I studied you in history

I studied in the library

In days of old when knights were bold

They’d settle it with sword and shield

In days of old when knights were bold

It’s settled by the king

Praying for a friend is contagious

Specially when it comes at the old kitchen table

Listening for the swoosh of his quickening paces

Watching for the smile on the bravest of faces

How I wish you’d read to me

Verses rich in swallows and trees

Get me though the night

Waiting at the old kitchen table

Listening for my code listening for my instructions

Surely now I’m here, I am destined for greatness

I want to be the Queen pulling kids out of rivers

All aboard the freak parade

I cover up my head and pray

Praying for the cat with the cream

Praying for the cat with the cream

I studied you in history

I studied in the library

In days of old when knights were bold

They’d settle it with sword and shield

In days of old when knights were bold

It’s settled by the king

It’s settled by the king

It’s settled by the king

It’s settled by the king

