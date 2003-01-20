Prihlásenie
SME
Piatok, 29. december, 2017
Zoznam držiteľov Zlatých glóbusov v roku 2003

Los Angeles 20. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 60. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov:

20. jan 2003 o 7:44 &copy; TASR 2003

Los Angeles 20. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 60. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov:

FILM

- dráma: The Hours

- muzikál/komédia: Chicago

- herec v dráme: Jack Nicholson (About Schmidt)

- herečka v dráme: Nicole Kidmanová (The Hours)

- herec v muzikáli/komédii: Richard Gere (Chicago)

- herečka v muzikáli/komédii: Renée Zellwegerová (Chicago)

- režisér: Martin Scorsese

- herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Chris Cooper (Adaptation)

- herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Meryl Streepová (Adaptation)

- scenár: Alexander Payne a Jim Taylor (About Schmidt)

- pôvodná pieseň: U2, "The Hands That Built America" (Gangs of New York)

- zahraničný film: Talk To Her, Španielsko

 

TELEVÍZIA 

- dráma: The Shield

- muzikál/komédia: Curb Your Enthusiasm

- miniseriál/televízny film: The Gathering Storm

- herec v dráme: Michael Chiklis (The Shield)

- herečka v dráme: Edie Falcová (The Sopranovci)

- herec v komédii: Tony Shalhoub (Monk)

- herečka v komédii: Jennifer Anistonová (Priatelia)

- herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Donald Sutherland (Path to War)

- herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Kim Cattrallová (Sex v meste)

hy

