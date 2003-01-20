Zoznam držiteľov Zlatých glóbusov v roku 2003

Los Angeles 20. januára (TASR) - Prinášame zoznam držiteľov 60. ročníka udeľovania Zlatých glóbusov:
FILM
- dráma: The Hours
- muzikál/komédia: Chicago
- herec v dráme: Jack Nicholson (About Schmidt)
- herečka v dráme: Nicole Kidmanová (The Hours)
- herec v muzikáli/komédii: Richard Gere (Chicago)
- herečka v muzikáli/komédii: Renée Zellwegerová (Chicago)
- režisér: Martin Scorsese
- herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Chris Cooper (Adaptation)
- herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Meryl Streepová (Adaptation)
- scenár: Alexander Payne a Jim Taylor (About Schmidt)
- pôvodná pieseň: U2, "The Hands That Built America" (Gangs of New York)
- zahraničný film: Talk To Her, Španielsko
TELEVÍZIA
- dráma: The Shield
- muzikál/komédia: Curb Your Enthusiasm
- miniseriál/televízny film: The Gathering Storm
- herec v dráme: Michael Chiklis (The Shield)
- herečka v dráme: Edie Falcová (The Sopranovci)
- herec v komédii: Tony Shalhoub (Monk)
- herečka v komédii: Jennifer Anistonová (Priatelia)
- herec vo vedľajšej úlohe: Donald Sutherland (Path to War)
- herečka vo vedľajšej úlohe: Kim Cattrallová (Sex v meste)
